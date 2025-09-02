Notes on WWE’s The Green Shirt Guy

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that The Green Shirt Guy is a part of the special WWE On Location program, which allows him access to front row seats at every WWE show.

The Green Shirt Guy actually pays for the tickets via On Location. Hence, he is always in the best seat at the WWE events.

As per WL, Green Shirt Guy spent $100,000 and bought the Elite Platinum package at WrestleMania 41. Hence, he got his own entrance on the show and also got to be the timekeeper.