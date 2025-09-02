Nick Hogan suing radio host Bubba The Love Sponge, Elayna Black says she is not retired

– Nick Hogan is suing radio host Bubba The Love Sponge, claiming Bubba’s upcoming documentary about Hulk Hogan infringes on his dad’s copyrights and trademarks. The documentary, titled “Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal,” reportedly uses unauthorized footage from Hulk’s sex tape and promotes the film using his trademarks without permission. Nick alleges some of the video appeared in a recently released trailer and that releasing the documentary would violate a 2012 settlement between Bubba and Hulk. He is seeking to block the release and pursue other damages.

(Source: TMZ)

– Elayna Black makes it clear that she is not retired.

“I am not retired. You haven’t seen the last of me.”

This is a much needed break that she needed and says she’s feeling much better and would love to be back by the end of the year, but time will tell.

(source: TMZ Inside the Ring)