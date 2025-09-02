NBC Sports President Rick Cordella thanks WWE

Rick Cordella, the President of NBC Sports, thanked WWE in a post on X after WWE wrapped up its premium live events commitments on the streaming service, leaving it to move to ESPN this month.

“And a big thank you to @WWE Nick Khan, @TripleH, and @StephMcMahon for taking a chance on Peacock 5 years ago, as we were just launching,” Cordella wrote. “But it’s not goodbye. We’re excited to stay a partner of the WWE, with must-watch, Saturday Night Main Events for years to come.”

Cordella was replying to a video where Michael Cole thanked Peacock and Cordella during Clash in Paris for an incredible five years.

“Rick has always been there for everybody at WWE, it’s been a tremendous partnership and again, hats off to Peacock,” Cole said on Sunday.

NXT premium live events will remain streaming on Peacock until March 2026 while the WWE Network video library will also remain until December 2025.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996