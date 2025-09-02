Matches announced for next week’s NXT

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
233

Announced for next week’s NXT…

Trick Williams invites DIY

Sol Ruca & Zaria vs The Fatal Influence vs The Culling in a Triple Threat Elimination Match

– Josh Briggs vs Je’Von Evans

Ethan Page vs Tavion Heights in a Flag Match

