Kevin Nash says Becky Lynch is grasping at desperation

Kevin Nash Says Becky Lynch Run’s Over. And Feels She’s Grasping At Desperation”

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast Nash was critical of Lynch’s promos especially about Ozzy Osbourne, viewing it as a sign of creative “desperation.”

“I think her run’s over. I think she’s grasping at desperation. I think the business has passed her by,” Nash said when asked whether the promo crossed the line. “I don’t think that she said anything that was derogatory to Ozzy.”

“I don’t see how they always say, ‘Oh, any kind of publicity is good publicity.’ I don’t know, man. I mean, when somebody passes and you f- with the family. And the daughter is the one that makes the comment, I don’t think that’s exactly the look that the WWE or its shareholders, which I’m one of. I’m a TKO shareholder. I don’t particularly want that coming out of somebody’s mouth as a shareholder.”