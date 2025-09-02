Bea Priestly on how she joined AEW, Bandido on the opportunity to team with Brody King

– Bea Priestley detailed her journey to AEW, explaining that she was initially scouted during a British tour in 2018 called Fight Forever. “I got picked up with AEW because there was a British tour over Christmas in 2018… Basically, I had a match with Brandi and Cody loved it. Brandi was really happy. Piper, the same thing… They basically offer me, Kip, and Piper a contract.” However, Piper Niven had already signed with WWE’s NXT UK and couldn’t accept, while Kip Sabian agreed to move to the U.S. Priestley herself was focused on Japan and initially declined a full-time AEW commitment: “I didn’t want to jump, no pun intended, all in, to something where I’m not technically sure what I’m getting into… They were like, ‘Do you want a part-time deal? You can still work full-time STARDOM.’ I was like, ‘Perfect.’”

Her early AEW involvement was “per match appearance until Kenny [Omega]… sat me down.” Christopher Daniels encouraged her to go full-time, but Priestley prioritized her STARDOM championship schedule, telling him: “I want to dedicate a lot of my time in STARDOM. I don’t want to up and go because you guys are after me and offered me a contract.” Daniels agreed, and shortly after, Kenny Omega offered a flexible full-time contract that respected her STARDOM commitments: “You can still work full-time STARDOM. We also want you full-time here… Essentially, what I was already doing, but getting paid on a contract basis and not a per match one, which was great because COVID happened and I was still getting income for a few months.”

This highlights how Priestley balanced international commitments while gradually integrating into AEW.

(Source: That Sweet Pop)

– Bandido (Interview w/ @haleyanne_ | @VICE) speaks very highly on having the opportunity to team with Brody King in AEW:

“That feels unbelievable. You know, it’s amazing. It’s crazy for me and for Brody too; we are very happy. We have eight years, nine years now, we know each other. So when somebody say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be with Brody,’ I told him, ‘Hey, this is our opportunity to show all the people how our relation is together.’ It’s crazy. It’s amazing!

I’m telling all the people who ask me, the rap people, heavy people, [they] love Bandido, and all the Mexican people love Brody. It’s fantastic and I’m grateful and I just say thank you to everybody because this [is an] amazing combination and our styles — he knows some lucha styles, so it’s fabulous. He helps me a lot.”