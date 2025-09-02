AEW announces location for their Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite, Kris Statlander vs. Nina Samuels

– AEW will be holding their annual Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite this year in Nashville, Tennessee. This will mark the first Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite — besides 2020 — that does not take place in Chicago.

NASHVILLE!

AEW brings a special night of action to @ThePinnacleNash with a pre-Thanksgiving edition of #AEWDynamite AND #AEWCollision on Wed, Nov 26!

Be there LIVE!

️ Premium seating early access tickets available NOW; general tickets on sale Mon, 9/8https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/98rsnL5TUz

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2025