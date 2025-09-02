AEW announces location for their Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite, Kris Statlander vs. Nina Samuels

– AEW will be holding their annual Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite this year in Nashville, Tennessee. This will mark the first Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite — besides 2020 — that does not take place in Chicago.
AEW brings a special night of action to @ThePinnacleNash with a pre-Thanksgiving edition of #AEWDynamite AND #AEWCollision on Wed, Nov 26!
️ Premium seating early access tickets available NOW; general tickets on sale Mon, 9/8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2025
– Current card for EVE: Strong Women Style (9/5)
Kris Statlander (C) Vs Nina Samuels
EVE INTL Championship
LALLIE (C) Vs Pretty Psycho
EVE Tag Championships
Lucy Sky Vs Chantel Jordan
Rhio Vs Melissa Fierce
**You can watch this show on YouTube for FREE**