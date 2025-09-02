AEW announces location for their Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite, Kris Statlander vs. Nina Samuels

Steve Gerweck
– AEW will be holding their annual Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite this year in Nashville, Tennessee. This will mark the first Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite — besides 2020 — that does not take place in Chicago.

– Current card for EVE: Strong Women Style (9/5)

Kris Statlander (C) Vs Nina Samuels

EVE INTL Championship
LALLIE (C) Vs Pretty Psycho

EVE Tag Championships
Lucy Sky Vs Chantel Jordan

Rhio Vs Melissa Fierce

**You can watch this show on YouTube for FREE**

