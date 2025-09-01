WWE tag team expected to split up, Dwayne Johnson on his focus for movies, New Day note

– Dwayne Johnson says he is now starting to make movies for himself rather than focusing on box office numbers.

“I looked around a few years ago and I started to think, ‘Am I living my dream or am I living other people’s dreams?’”

– The New Day held a funeral for the WWE Tag Team division on RAW

– “Now they’re (Street Profits) gonna split up, which—they’re both really talented guys. I think [Angelo] Dawkins, it’s gonna be really tough for him on his own, even though he’s really good, he’s big, he’s agile, and all that.

[Montez] Ford does excellent things in the ring. They could do something with him. I have known people who thought he was a future World Champion four years ago. And nobody’s been saying that lately because they’ve just—I wouldn’t even say they’ve run in place. They’ve run backwards.

And I wouldn’t even say it’s their fault. It’s the fault of creative for taking what they had that was charismatic and just removing the charisma from them, really.”

(source: Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer Radio)