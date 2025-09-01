WWE Raw is live today at 2/1c on Netflix from Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

Advertised is New Day & Grayson Waller vs. War Raiders & Penta, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental title, an update on Roman Reigns after he was taken out on a stretcher at Clash In Paris, plus a WWE Women’s World title announcement.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 1, 2025.

WWE RAW RESULTS 9/1/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque flashes on the screen to get things started as always. We then shoot to an extended video package looking back at highlights of Sunday’s WWE Clash In Paris premium live event.

CM Punk Waiting For Seth Rollins

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett then welcome us to the post-WWE Clash In Paris episode of WWE Raw, which features WWE returning to Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France for the second day in a row. We shoot backstage where we see CM Punk.

“The Best in the World” has his arms crossed as he stands in the parking garage waiting for the arrival of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who got the win to retain his title yesterday due to his wife, Becky Lynch, low-blowing Punk when he was on the verge of victory.

The WWE Raw General Manager informs Punk that if he’s going to wait for Rollins all night, he needs to do so in the building like a professional. Punk tells Pearce that there’s one way into the building for Rollins, and it’s right here, and he’s gonna have to go through him to do it.

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, LA Knight & The Vision Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for “Main Event” Jey Uso. Out comes the “YEET!” master of WWE to kick things off on this week’s show. He settles in the ring and the crowd wants the song to replay, but Uso is serious tonight and says they’re not gonna run it back this time.

Uso goes on to talk about taking it extremely personal when people mess with or hurt his family. With that in mind, he brings up what happened to his cousin, Roman Reigns, following his victory over Bronson Reed in the WWE Clash In Paris opener on Sunday.

From there, Uso goes on to call out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to the ring, telling them they need to settle this right now. Instead, the theme for LA Knight hits. The crowd in Paris explodes as “The Mega Star” emerges and heads to the ring.

Knight goes on to make a quick quip about Seth Rollins playing second fiddle to his wife, Becky Lynch, before turning his attention to Uso. He tells him he blew the opportunity they had. They had Rollins out and could have decided who is best between them, but Uso blew it.

As Knight continues, he tells Uso he seems to be perplexed and if he is, he can happily bring him up to speed real quick, which he says while taking his sunglasses off and stepping to him. Uso very calmly, but very seriously says, “Then bring me up to speed. Talk to me, Uce …”

Instead, the theme for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed hits and out comes the duo from The Vision. The duo gloat about beating down Reigns and putting him in the hospital. They then go on to challenge Uso and Knight to a fight tonight. Reed asks Uso, “Or are you all YEET and no skeet!” Knight and Uso accept.

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane

We shoot backstage where we see IYO SKY, when up walks The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Things remain uncomfortable between the women’s tag-team duo and their former fellow Damage CTRL member, even though everyone is pretending to get along.

The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break as The Judgment Day make their way to the ring for our first match of the evening. When the show returns, we see The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane have settled in the ring as well.

From there, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Asuka and Perez kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. After some back-and-forth action, including a song-style chant for Kairi Sane from the crowd, we see The Judgment Day settle into a comfortable early offensive lead.

As Perez taunts one of The Kabuki Warriors on the floor at ringside, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Perez still controlling the offense, taking it to Sane.

Rodriguez comes in to help hit a double-team spot on Sane with Perez. Perez goes for the cover but only gets a count of two. She tags in Rodriguez, however just as she does, Sane catches her second wind and starts fighting back into competitive form.

She makes the much-needed tag to Asuka. In comes “The Empress of Tomorrow” off the hot tag, kicking everything that moves as the crowd comes to life in the background. Moments later, she locks in the Asuka Lock on Perez and gets the tap for the win.

Winners: Asuka & Kairi Sane

Adam Pearce’s WWE Women’s World Title Announcement

After the match, we shoot to a special video package featuring WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. The shot-caller for WWE’s red brand goes on to bring up his promised announcement regarding the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship.

Adam Pearce then officially announces that Stephanie Vaquer will go one-on-one against former WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY with the vacant title on-the-line at the upcoming WWE WrestlePalooza debut special event on ESPN’s new digital-to-consumer app.

Following the announcement, Michael Cole informed the viewing audience at home that the contract signing for Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN will take place next Monday night, September 9, 2025, on WWE Raw on Netflix.

Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

Now it’s time to return to the ring for our next match of the evening. We hear the music to bring out the reigning WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. The duo head to the ring, where Bálor will battle Dragon Lee next.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Dragon Lee make his way to the ring to a good pop from the passionate French fans in attendance. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The two circle each other before ultimately locking up to get things started. Bálor wrenches the arm, but Lee twists out. Bálor pulls him down by his mask and continues to twist the arm. Lee fights up and twists out before wrenching Bálor’s arm.

Bálor takes him down, but Lee grapevines the head. Bálor kips up and delivers a back elbow. Bálor puts Lee in the corner and punches his midsection. Bálor sends him into the ropes, but Lee fights back by scaling the ropes and hitting an arm drag.

Lee hits a running kick, followed by a slingshot basement dropkick for a two-count. Bálor quickly gets up and hits a backbreaker before taunting the crowd. Bálor puts Lee in the corner and punches him in the midsection. Bálor chops his chest before sending him to the opposite corner.

Lee avoids an avalanche and hits a running hurricanrana, followed by a dropkick that knocks Bálor out of the ring. Lee then crushes Bálor with a somersault senton. Lee stands on the top of the barricade and poses. We see a super slow-motion replay of this spot.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, the two kick it up a notch and the crowd comes unglued, going nuts for everything they’re doing. Dragon Lee appears to have things won, when JD McDonagh gets involved.

Lee wipes him out off the apron but the distraction allows Bálor to take over. Bálor hits a Coup de Grace for the win. The crowd is chanting and singing and literally everyone is doing the wave with their arms overhead for a cool visual.

Winner: Finn Bálor

Backstage With Nikki Bella, IYO SKY & The Kabuki Warriors

We shoot backstage, where we see Nikki Bella and IYO SKY talking in friendly fashion. In comes The Kabuki Warriors, who scare off Bella and turn their attention to SKY, yelling at her that Nikki is not her friend — they are. They gloat about their plans to win the tag titles and say they’ll help SKY with Stephanie Vaquer.

The New Day & Grayson Waller vs. The War Raiders & Penta

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of The New Day’s theme music. Out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to loud chants of “New Day sucks!” on-beat with their entrance tune. With them as they head to the ring is their new friend of late, Grayson Waller.

Cole and Barrett inform us that Kingston, Woods and Waller will take on The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar, and their partner Penta, when the show returns. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Penta’s theme hits and the Paris crowd explodes. He comes out and poses and stops as The War Raiders’ entrance tune hits. The trio head to the ring and settle inside. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Penta will start against Xavier Woods. Penta punches him. Woods reverses a whip, but Penta ducks a clothesline and hits a running hurricanrana. Grayson Waller runs in, but Penta sends him to the apron. Erik punches Waller to the floor. Penta puts Kofi Kingston on the apron, and Ivar knocks him to the floor.

Penta sets up for a Mexican Destroyer on Woods, but Woods gets out. Erik crushes Kingston with a diving forearm off the apron. Ivar then hits Woods and Waller with a cannonball off the apron. Penta goes to the top rope and hits The New Day and Waller with a crossbody block to the floor.

Penta and The War Raiders stand in the ring and strut. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Woods come off the top rope with a double stomp to Erik’s neck as he hangs over the second rope.

Woods taunts Ivar and Penta before attacking Erik for a two-count. Woods punches Penta off the apron. Erik then lights Woods up with a knee to the face. Waller and Ivar tag in. Ivar knocks him back and hits a back body drop. Ivar knocks Kingston off the apron and hits Waller with a sidewalk slam.

Ivar hits Waller with a basement diving crossbody. Kingston runs in, but Ivar hits a seated senton. Waller then avoids a Bronco Buster. Penta and Woods tag in. Penta hits a pair of clotheslines before hitting Waller with a reverse sling blade. Penta rolls Woods up and hits Waller with a DDT.

Penta kicks Woods in the head and hits a handstand slingshot basement dropkick for a near fall. Penta sets up for a Penta Driver, but Woods gets out. Woods catches Penta with a kick. Erik tags in, but Woods kicks him twice and hits a face-buster. Waller tags in and hits a rolling thunder flatliner.

Kingston tags in and hits a diving splash. Penta breaks up the pin. Waller knees Penta in the face. Ivar blocks a knee from Waller and hits a spin-kick. Woods knocks Ivar back and hits a DDT. Erik headbutts Woods, but Woods rocks him with a forearm.

Ivar blind tags in. Erik lifts Woods and throws him into a dive from Ivar! That looked rough! Penta tags in and hits Woods with a Mexican Destroyer. The masked man quickly follows up with the cover and scores the pin fall victory for his team.

Winners: The War Raiders & Penta

Backstage With Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY & The Kabuki Warriors

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Rhea Ripley. The crowd gives Ripley an incredible ovation. Kelley asks about Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship. She’s been getting closer to Sky in recent months. Does that impact Ripley?

Ripley says she respects both women, but she always has her eye on the prize. She’ll get a title shot. The Kabuki Warriors interrupt. Asuka says she can’t believe Ripley wants a title match before Sky even wins. Ripley says she doesn’t know why Asuka has a problem with her. She wants the title like anyone else.

Asuka says Ripley is not friends with Sky. Asuka warns her to stay away. Ripley tells Asuka not to push her. Asuka says she’ll push anyone she wants. Ripley says, “Try me.” Asuka says, “No one is ready for Asuka, even you!” Asuka walks off, leaving Kairi Sane. Asuka then yells for Sane to follow her.

Backstage With Adam Pearce, Lyra Valkyria & The Judgment Day

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is in his office when Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez storm in. Perez is furious that IYO SKY has the World Women’s Championship match when she’s the last person to beat her. Lyra Valkyria walks in. Perez tells Valkyria to find her buddy Bayley. They all start to argue.

Pearce kicks Perez and Rodriguez out. Pearce tells Valkyria that he talked to Bayley. She said some weird things, but she’ll be back soon. Valkyria wants to get back in the ring. She wants to battle either Perez or Rodriguez next week. Pearce says he can make that happen.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles makes his way to the ring. He’ll battle “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship next. The crowd loudly sings for Styles. Incredible reaction. Back from the break, and the crowd is STILL singing for AJ Styles. Loudly, too.

The crowd boos as the focus transitions to an overhead shot of Paris. They wanted to keep going. After the Adam Pearce and Lyra Valkyria ‘tweener’ segment mentioned above wraps up, we head back in the arena where the sounds of Dominik Mysterio’s theme hits.

Out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion for his latest defense. Will the 131 day reign of “Dirty” Dom continue or come to an end? It’s time to find out. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introduction for the champion and challenger, eliciting more loud pro-AJ singing from the crowd.

From there, things finally get underway as Dom sneak-attacks Styles as he is soaking in the enormously loud admiration from the French fans in attendance. The ref separates the two and then checks on Styles. We get the bell and Mysterio starts punching at Styles in the corner.

Mysterio kicks Styles and Styles drop kicks Mysterio who rolls out of the ring. Styles flies over the top rope and knocks down Mysterio and we cut to a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Mysterio slam his shoulder into Styles in the corner and then kicks him down to the mat.

Mysterio and Styles are on the top rope and Mysterio punches Styles down and walks the ropes and hits a head-scissor takedown on Styles. Styles is clotheslined down and Mysterio flips over the top rope and splashes Styles and covers him for a two count. Mysterio mocks Styles and punches and kicks him.

Styles punches Mysterio and knocks him down and hits a sliding forearm on Mysterio. Styles hits a backbreaker and covers Mysterio for a two count. Styles goes for Styles Clash but Mysterio gets out of it and then kicks Styles who gets knocked to the apron.

Mysterio hits a head-scissors off the ropes onto Styles flipping him off the apron to the floor. Mysterio hits a baseball slide on Styles from the ring to the outside. Mysterio jumps off the apron and tries for a head-scissor but Styles catches him and powerbombs him onto the announce desk.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this I-C title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Styles en route to what appears to be certain victory, when out of nowhere El Grande Americano appears with his loaded mask, providing the assist to Dom for the win.

Winner and NEW WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Backstage With LA Knight & “Main Event” Jey Uso

Backstage, Jackie Redmond talks to LA Knight about if he and Jey Uso are good for their match. Knight says he doesn’t know. He says either he and Uso fight together or die apart. Uso comes in and says they beat up his cousin so it’s now his time to get them. Cole announces Roman Reigns is out ‘indefinitely’ with broken ribs.

Backstage With CM Punk & Adam Pearce

Once that backstage segment wraps up, we head into another one. Rhea Ripley and CM Punk are backstage and Ripley says she doesn’t think Seth Rollins isn’t coming. Adam Pearce approaches Punk and tells him that Rollins is already here and in the building. Punk says he’ll go handle this. We head to a break.

The New Day’s Funeral For The Tag-Team Division

We shoot to a video package, cinematic experience-style, with The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods dressed in all black. They hold what they call a funeral for the tag-team division. After this wraps up, a new vignette for Rusev airs where he claims he’s no longer being held back.