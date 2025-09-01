WWE News and Notes

– Michael Cole announced on Raw that Roman Reigns is out indefinitely with multiple fractured ribs.

– Ilja Dragunov is believed to be either nearly 100% recovered from his knee injury or already medically cleared to return.

John Cena on Friday’s Smackdown. On Raw, CM Punk hinted he will also be there.

– Poster for Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer:

