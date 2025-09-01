Videos: What happened after Raw, The Rock brought to tears at film screening

– Dwayne Johnson reacts emotionally to the Venice Film Festival audience’s response to his performance in The Smashing Machine. Judging by the rapturous reception, it seems he may be headed for the Oscars. As the audience gave him a “15-minute standing ovation”, Johnson “sobb[ed] uncontrollably”, marking one of the longest ovations of the festival.

Rhea Ripley and LA Knight showing their secret handshake after RAW went off the air in Paris

