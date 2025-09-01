Title match official for Wrestlepalooza

Steve Gerweck
Adam Pearce announces Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s Title at WrestlePalooza on September 20th.

The match will officially take place on the very first PLE on ESPN as both women look to make history.

Vaquer and Sky will also meet in the ring next week on RAW to sign the contract for their match.

