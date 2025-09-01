Sheamus posts photo after his match Rusev, Jake Hager shoots on Goldberg

– Sheamus via X:

i asked for it.. i got it. The old Rusev is back. Merci Paris pic.twitter.com/paMdN1IiQn — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 31, 2025

– Jake Hager Says Nobody Wants To Watch Goldberg Now….He Sucks”

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Hager was asked for his thoughts on Goldberg.

“This is something I learned from Jericho. You always got to evolve. And, like I said earlier, you got to be vulnerable. So, like, if you’re this big, tough guy, you can only do that for so long. Nobody wants to watch Goldberg now. He can’t run a spot. He sucks. Yeah, I said that b**ch,” Hager stated. “He can’t run a spot. The only thing he could do is a f***ing spear and get paid $600,000 for it.”

When Chris noted Goldberg’s age of 58 as a potential factor, Hager stated, “Then stop pro wrestling. Stop coming in and taking our money. Sorry. I’m not sorry.”