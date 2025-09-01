Ryback comments on how disrespectful fans can be towards pro wrestlers

Ryback via X:

Pro wrestlers are some of the most recognizable public figures in the world, Most travel alone with no security, no buffer, no system in place. That leaves performers vulnerable to overzealous fans crossing personal boundaries and to the very real issue of stalking that too many deal with on a daily basis.

There are amazing fans who love the business and show nothing but respect. There’s also a portion of the fanbase, often tied up in dirt sheets and gossip, who forget that wrestlers are human beings. Following someone, crowding them, or harassing them isn’t being a fan. It’s invasive, unsafe, and it needs to be condemned.

Respect and privacy aren’t optional. This type of behavior should be shamed, and there needs to be a serious conversation in wrestling about real protection for the people who put their bodies and lives on the line to entertain the world.

