Roman Reigns will start filming Street Fighter, WWE Raw preview

– According to a report by PWInsider, Roman Reigns will start filming Street Fighter next week. That’s why WWE wrote him off TV after Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked him and he was stretchered out. It was noted that Roman Reigns is expected to be on set until late September, wrapping up around the week of September 26 if everything goes as planned.

.@ScrapDaddyAP previews what will surely be another WILD night in Paris for #WWERaw TODAY with a special start time of 2PM ET/11AM PT! 2PM ET/11AM PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/buo7kPpup6 — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

– Official for WWE RAW later today:

• Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

• The New Day & Grayson Waller vs. Penta & The War Raiders

• Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

• Adam Pearce will address the Women’s World Championship situation