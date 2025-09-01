John Cena pays homage to previous opponents during match against Logan Paul

John Cena used popular moves from several former opponents during his match against Logan Paul yesterday and during the post-show, Cena said that he’s doing this to pay tribute to those who played a part in his career but unable to wrestle again in the short amount of time he has left.

Cena used the Zig Zag, performed by Nic Nemeth, the Styles Clash from AJ Styles, and Angel’s Wings from Christopher Daniels during the match.

“I will say that I’ve had a lot of opponents over the years and with eight appearances left, I know I’m not gonna be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career,” Cena told the post-show panel.

“But I think you saw tonight, the best way I can say thank you to some of those people who affected my career is kinda pay homage by maybe taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don’t normally do out there,” he continued.

Cena did give a shout out to AJ Styles as well but did not mention Nemeth or Daniels by name during the interview.

