Jeff Jarrett: “I Have Never Wrestled In My Hometown”

by Dominic DeAngelo

DeAngelo, founder of 1TS, co-host of “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” “Straight Talk With The Boss: Magnum TA & Greg Gagne,” social media man for “Kliq This With Kevin Nash.”

There is indeed more than one royal family in wrestling and The Jarretts will forever be synonymous with Tennessee. Jeff Jarrett will make sure that legendary lineage comes full circle in October.

The AEW star and WWE Hall Of Famer has big plans for his hometown Hendersonville, TN when All-Star Super Slam invades the city’s fifth annual Pig Fest on Thursday, October 23 at Veterans Park. The three-day festival celebrates a huge backyard BBQ competition, but embraces some classic elements that makes Tennessee so special, particularly music and pro wrestling. Not only will Pig Fest feature wrestling royalty in Jarrett, but country music royalty the The Oak Ridge Boys will be performing.

Get your tickets for All-Star Super Slam at ProWrestlingTix.com

All-Star Super Slam will hold a special place for Jarrett. Despite his Tennessee ties, ‘The Last Outlaw’ has never wrestled in his hometown of Hendersonville. Jarrett spoke with me about how it all unfolded for him and Pig Fest.

“My family has been in wrestling since 1946, they’ve been in the Hendersonville community since the early 70s, and I started in ‘86 and have never wrestled in my hometown. So, the city approached me because they knew I was entering my 40th year and they didn’t asked me — they demanded (chuckles) I put on a show and they already had the name. It’s really going to be a special night and great way to kick off the 3-day festival!”

Featured on the card is not just Jarrett, but WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton will be in attendance TNA legends James Storm and Eric Young will be competing. Also on tap is Jarrett’s AEW posse Jay Lethal and big man Satnam Singh. NWA matches are lined up including The Southern Six battling The Heat Seekers for the World Tag Team Titles and Kenzie Paige puts her NWA Women’s Worlds Title on the line against J-Rod. Meet & greets too will be going down.

As for Jarrett, he’ll be competing in the main event as he teams up with Lethal and Singh to face QT Marshall and The Georgia Bulldogs, Brady Booker and Elijah Drago.

Ever the promoter, Jarrett made sure to promote the whole card and you can bet he’ll make sure All-Star Super Slam will bring the Memphis to Hendersonville.

“From a Concession Stand Brawl, to Micro Mania, two title matches and great talent from top to bottom— the entire community has really embraced the event.”

You can purchase tickets for All-Star Super Slam here.

You can follow Dominic DeAngelo on X @DominicDeAngelo.