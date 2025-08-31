WWE News and Notes

– Nikki Bella, appeared on Sport Bible’s Snack Wars. Bella admitted she’s a “snooty coffee fan” and joked that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the same way. She recalled a date with a European who scoffed at her Starbucks suggestion, which made her realize Europeans often don’t view Starbucks as “real coffee.” Despite that, she still enjoys it. Nikki is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash In Paris this Sunday.

Source: Sports Bible

– WWE is reportedly looking to end the Clash in Paris PLE with something BIG to hype up WrestlePalooza, the first PLE broadcast on ESPN in the USA.

– Michael Cole confirms that the World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way will main event tonight’s Clash In Paris event!

– Sheamus was mobbed by fans inside a mall in Paris. It became so crowded that another woman was almost crushed as she screamed in pain.

This led to Sheamus intervening and getting between people, as the Celtic Warrior told people to calm down.

Sheamus gets swarmed in Paris and stopped everyone from possibly injuring this fan. "Calm down, everyone" #WWEClash