WWE runs the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France today, kicking off with the ‘Countdown to WWE Clash In Paris’ pre-show at 12/11c across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms.

Things lead into the premium live event main card, which starts at 2/1c on Peaock. Advertised is John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, Rusev vs. Sheamus in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook, Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Titles, as well as Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Featured below are complete WWE Clash In Paris results from Sunday, August 31, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 12-5pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE CLASH IN PARIS RESULTS 8/31/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque kicks things off as always. We then hear the voice of Michael Cole welcoming us to the Countdown to WWE Clash In Paris pre-show, as we see the sights of the “The City of Love.”

We then shoot inside the host venue for today’s PLE, where Cole is joined by Big E. and Wade Barrett at the pre-show panel, which is actually set up inside the ring itself for the first time ever, which Cole quickly points out.

They begin hyping today’s show, where they confirm that Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed will serve as the opening contest when the main PLE portion of the event kicks off at 2/1c. Barrett mentions Cole being included in the New York Times list of the most impactful voices in sports of the 21st century.

Cathy Kelley Interviews CM Punk

From there, the panel sends things over to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by live backstage with none other than “The Best in the World” himself, CM Punk. Punk says he knew what it was like being in Seth Rollins’ shoes. He was the world champion and surrounded himself with goofs to ensure he remained champion.

Referring to The Shield obviously, Punk pointed out how that didn’t work out so well. The odds were not in Rollins’ favour, no matter who he had in his corner. CM Punk then mentions that “Main Event” Jey Uso has a receipt coming for super-kicking him on WWE Raw this past Monday.

Peter Rosenberg Interviews “Main Event” Jey Uso

Kelley sends things over to Peter Rosenberg, who is also standing by in a different area backstage, live with “Main Event” Jey Uso. The “YEET!” master of WWE said today is not about friends, and that he is going to kick everyone in the face and recapture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Paul “Triple H” Levesque

A half-dozen or so video packages and commercial breaks later, Cole and the pre-show panel send things back to Cathy Kelley once again, who is now standing by live with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Kelley asks about WWE Clash In Paris.

Instead, Levesque keeps talking about how loud the crowd would be, and how Lyon delivered once again earlier this week. Levesque then got to the show at-hand and mentioned the big matches, but again spent time focusing on how the show will be put over-the-top by the energy from the Paris crowd.

Michael Cole & Wade Barrett Tag Out, Jackie Redmond & Peter Rosenberg Tag In

After that, things head back to the pre-show panel inside the squared circle, where we see Jackie Redmond tagging in for Michael Cole, who has left to get ready for his duties calling the show. Also subbing out is Wade Barrett, with Peter Rosenberg coming in to join Redmond and Big E. as the new three-person panel.

An excerpt of the new Roman Reigns interview from the “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast is shown, with Reigns talking about his relationship with Paul “Triple H” Levesque over the years. Back live, Redmond, Rosenberg and Big E. spend a few minutes waiting for the insanely loud crowd to end their “Ole! Ole!” chants.

Cathy Kelley Interviews The Street Profits

Following some more video packages and commercial time outs, including the latest Wyatt Sicks vignette from SmackDown, we head backstage for a Cathy Kelley live interview with The Street Profits. B-Fab does the majority of the talking for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

B-Fab took issue with Bo Dallas’ comment about the Profits not being a real family like the Wyatt Sicks. She says the Profits have an even tighter bond after being together as the only consistent in the tag-team division over the past eight years.

Jackie Redmond Sits Down With LA Knight

We see a quick interview with Sheamus conducted by WWE’s French broadcast team member Nadir Mohemmedi. Sheamus put a spin on his Banger after Banger catchphrase, which will likely be echoed by the rabid-like crowd in Paris later in the show.

From there, we shoot to an in-depth one-on-one sit-down interview, with Jackie Redmond talking with one-fourth of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event, LA Knight. “The Mega Star” said he should have had more title shots than he’s already had in his tenure, and that he is hungrier than everyone in the match.

He also made a point to bring up how Jey Uso saw his old sunglasses with the writing on it and jacked the idea for his “YEET!” sunglasses. Redmond also brought up how their could be a chant battle tonight in Paris between the fans in the “YEET!” camp for Uso, and the fans in the “YEAH!” camp for LA Knight.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

The pre-show wraps up with final analysis from the panelists about the John Cena vs. Logan Paul match. We then shoot to the elaborate cold open video package to officially get the premium live event portion of WWE Clash In Paris off-and-running.

Once it wraps up, we shoot back inside Paris La Défense Arena where the first thing you notice is the insanely loud and enthusiastic crowd, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. Alicia Taylor begins her nights work in the ring, handling the introductions for the competitors in our opening contest.

With that said, out first from The Vision faction comes “The Tribal Thief” himself, the master of the Shoe-La-Fala, “Big” Bronson Reed. He makes his way out and heads to the ring accompanied by “The Oracle” of The Vision, Paul Heyman. Cole and Wade Barrett introduce the French commentary team.

Loud “OTC! OTC!” chants fill the arena as Reed’s music dies down. After a healthy pause for dramatic effect, the intense opening drums for Roman Reigns’ theme hits. Out comes “OTC1” himself to an insanely loud sustained roar from the French crowd.

As Reigns heads to the ring, Cole points out on commentary how he is wearing two Ola-Falas tonight, one red one for his father, and one black one for his uncle, collectively known as WWE Hall of Fame legends The Wild Samoans — Afa and Sika.

As soon as the bell sounds, deafening “OTC” chants break out again. Bronson raises his finger in the air as the fans boo. The fans do a single-style chant of “Roman, Roman Reigns!” and begin chanting “F*** Bronson!” after that. Yikes. Roman gets Bronson in a head lock in the first physical exchange of the bout.

Bronson throws him to the ropes, Bronson with a shoulder tackle but Roman stays on his feet. Roman to the ropes and he goes for a shoulder tackle but Bronson stays on his feet. Bronson to the ropes but Roman with a right hand and he gets Bronson in the corner, hitting him with right hands.

Roman slams Bronson face first onto the top turnbuckle. Roman on the second rope and he begins hitting Bronson with right hands as the fans count up to ten in French. Roman gets down, runs to the ropes but Bronson picks Roman up but Roman lands on his feet.

Reigns gets Reed’s massive body up on his shoulders, but ends up collapsing, with Reed landing on top of him. Bronson throws Roman to the outside of the ring. From the ring apron, Reed jumps off, landing a shoulder tackle that turns Reeds inside-out, and begins a comfortable offensive lead for the “Tribal Thief.”

Bronson picks Roman up and slams him on the French announce table. Bronson grabs Roman but Roman with a right hand and he throws Bronson into the ring post. Roman clears up the English announce table but in comes Bronson with a clothesline.

Reed throws Reigns back into the ring and Bronson gets in the ring. Roman with a big boot. Roman to the ropes but Bronson with a slam. He goes for the cover but Roman kicks out. Bronson with right hands onto Roman and the fans boo. Bronson slams Roman into the turnbuckle and Roman falls onto the mat.

Bronson grabs Roman but Roman with right hands. Roman to the ropes but Bronson with an elbow to the face. Bronson with a chin lock but Roman gets to his feet but Bronson with a Samoan drop. He goes for the cover but Roman kicks out. Reed tries taking Reigns shoes again, but Reigns stops him.

After some more back-and-forth offense, we see Reigns look for a Superman punch, only to be countered by Reed, who Donkey Kong’s him into the mat. Moments later, Reigns goes for a spear, but instead dives into a big knee from Reed. Reigns recovers, and ultimately turns Reed inside-out with a spear for the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns Gets Back Shoe-La-Fala, But Attacked By Bron Breakker

Once the match wraps up we see “The Oracle” for The Vision, Paul Heyman, checking on Reed, who is still out, while Reigns notices this. His music stops and Reigns approaches Heyman, who is wearing the double Shoe-La-Fala that Reed wore to the ring.

Reigns gets them back and lays out Heyman for good measure. Reigns autographs all four individual shoes and throws them to different fans in the crowd, while standing on the American announce table. Out of nowhere we see Bron Breakker appear on top of the French announce table.

Breakker runs and dives, spearing Reigns through the opposite table. Breakker stands over the beaten down “OTC1” as a ton of officials rush to the scene to restore order. Back in the ring, Breakker joins Reed in tending to Heyman as he recovers. We also see officials helping Reigns to the back.

It seemed like things were coming to an end when out of nowhere, we see Breakker and Reed, who were helping Heyman to the back, turn and go back for more. Reigns gets speared inside-out again, and while laid out and motionless, is victim to multiple Tsunamis from Reed.

A bunch of medics begin loading Reigns up on a stretcher, we see Reed and Breakker run back out yet again. As Reigns is strapped down to the gurney with his arms by his side, unable to move or cover up or anything, Reed climbs to the top-rope and lands another vicious Tsunami.

He and Breakker look to add even more insult to injury, leading to “Main Event” Jey Uso hitting the ring from the crowd, without any music. He fights them off briefly, but ends up getting turned inside-out by a spear from Breakker. They beat down Breakker a bit more and then a ton of security runs out to stop them.

As they are getting Breakker handled, we see Reed try and slip in behind them on the opposing corner for another Tsunami. He is stopped, so he runs around to the other side of the ring, quickly scales the ropes and leaps off the top with yet another Tsunami. Mercifully, things finally come to an end.

Backstage, we see Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approach Breakker and Reed with a massive amount of security. Pearce orders they leave for what they just did to Reigns. He kicks them out of the building. They say they’re staying for Seth Rollins’ match. He forces them to leave and says if they return, they will be suspended without pay.

WWE World Tag-Team Championships

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits

Once we see some celebrity cameos in the crowd, including Jelly Roll and Post Malone, we get ready for our second match of the evening, which features the WWE World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. Out first comes The Street Profits dressed in Borderlands 4 outfits. Cole does a live ad-read for the game.

They settle inside the squared circle, with B-Fab by their side. Their music dies down and the entrance tune for their opponents, the reigning and defending WWE World Tag-Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks, hits next. Out comes the entire group with the entire crowd doing the fireflies routine with their flashlights on their phones.

Finally the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. It will be Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins taking on Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, with tag-team gold at stake. Dawkins and Gacy kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Gacy takes the early lead and tags in Lumis.

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag-Team Champions: The Wyatt Sicks

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Now it’s time for our second of three championship contests scheduled for today’s WWE Clash In Paris premium live event, as WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella challenges Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The pre-match video package airs.

Inside the arena, we hear “You can look, but you can’t touch!” and out comes Nikki Bella. The former Total Divas and Total Bellas star makes her way to the ring and settles inside. Her music dies down. Now the new theme song by The Wonder Years for Becky Lynch plays to bring out “The Man.”

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.