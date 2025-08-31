Video: John Cena speaks after beating Logan Paul at the Clash In Paris

– John Cena is up at the WWE Clash in Paris Post Show.

– Big E puts over how he sees a version of John Cena he hasn’t seen since 2016.

– Cena has 8 appearances left. He relates Logan Paul stepping up to him to himself, stepping up to Kurt Angle.

– Cena says he’s at his best when it’s an Open Challenge. He doesn’t have a list of who he wants to wrestle.

Since he can't have a match with all of them, John Cena's been paying homage to some of his biggest in-ring influences during his matches. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qGVAwWWet0 — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025