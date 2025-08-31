Video: Fans mob Rhea Ripley in Paris as she tries to catch Uber ride

Rhea Ripley was mobbed by a bunch of fans in Paris as she was trying to catch an Uber ride, with some fans even blocking the car door to try and get a selfie with the former champion.

In a post on X, Ripley reminded fans that all WWE Superstars are people too.

“Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies,” she wrote. “No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.”

A video posted by the @CatchNewz X account showed the incident, with Rhea, wearing baggy clothing and a hat to try and somewhat conceal her identity, looking for her Uber driver. But before she could make it to the car, fans quickly stormed in with their phones and as soon as others realized who it was, they joined in as well, making it impossible for her to enter the car.

Cette vidéo montre la situation vécue par Rhea Ripley. (X)pic.twitter.com/3LtgmxUkTe https://t.co/rkVSLz0ix4 — Catch-Newz (@CatchNewz) August 31, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996