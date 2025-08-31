Tony Schiavone defends Vince Russo, Syko Stu discharged from the hospital

– During his podcast, former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone said the following about the Who Killed WCW? documentary…

“I have watched some of the ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ but I won’t watch that. Because I know what it is — it’s a hatchet job. I see these people talking to the camera in ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ and I’m going, ‘What are we doing?’ Have some freaking respect for the business that paid you a lot of money.”

Schiavone also came to the defense of former WWE/WCW writer Vince Russo…

“I hate it that Russo gets all the s**t that he gets. It’s not fair. Vince Russo worked endlessly, tirelessly, to put a product together. He did. And [he] was good to me, and was a good guy. And I’m honest about that.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

– Syko Stu has been discharged from the hospital, per a statement from his family

“Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting. He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.

He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through.”