Teddy Long on his experience of attending Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday party

While appearing on Sportskeeda.com’s WrestleBinge podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long commented on attending Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday party in New York City…

His arrival at the event: “I just go and sit down at a table, and they came and got me. A lady says, ‘You Teddy Long?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ She said, ‘Well, you’re at Vince’s table.’ So the only talent at that table was me and John Cena. I believe that was it—me and Cena.”

Speaking with Vince: “I had a real good conversation with him. It was just nice, you know. Some of the things I won’t repeat because that was between me and him. But the first thing he did say to me was, ‘It is so nice to see you. It is so good to see you.’”

How Vince looked: “He didn’t look bad to me at all. His face might have been a little swollen or something, but he looked nice to me. He had on a nice suit both nights. He was getting around, moving around. God, he looked great to me.”

If AC/DC and Kid Rock were there: “No. But they did have some entertainment. Jelly Roll came out. They also had a choir from Brooklyn or New York, an all-black choir, and they performed. Jelly Roll was the main entertainment.”

If the McMahon family was there: “Stephanie was not there. Triple H came and brought Vince’s grandkids. They came to see Vince, and when he went up on stage, he acknowledged them and had them sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.”