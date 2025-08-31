Special “Night Of Champions” in Edmonton on September 25 Unites Gold-Carrying Stars TNA Stars

Special “Night Of Champions” in Edmonton on Thursday, September 25 Unites Gold-Carrying TNA Wrestling Stars

Fans Can Get Their Photo Taken With All The Stars and Participate In Rare Q&A

The inaugural Night of Champions Q&A and Photo-op session is set for Thursday, September 25, at The Rec Room in South Edmonton.

TNA Wrestling unites five stars on stage for a rare Question & Answer session, hosted by Santino Marella and Gia Miller. Afterwards, all seven stars will pose for photos with select fans.

The “Night of Champions” will feature:

TRICK WILLIAMS, TNA World Champion and member of the NXT roster;

LEON SLATER, TNA X-Division Champion;

MATT HARDY, TNA World Tag Team Champion;

STEVE MACLIN, TNA International Champion

ASH BY ELEGANCE, TNA Knockouts World Champion and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

The “Night of Champions” will preview the TNA Wrestling first-ever live events in Edmonton, set for Friday & Saturday, September 26-27 at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Canada.

All fans attending the “Night of Champions” on September 25 also will receive a rare, limited-edition, commemorative photo.

To purchase tickets to “Night of Champions” on September 25 in Edmonton, go to: tnamerch.com.

The Night of Champions Q&A and Photo-Op is set for Thursday, September 25 at @TheRecRoomCa in South Edmonton! Get your tickets at https://t.co/KIvS8aH8m1! Read more: https://t.co/1AyO9T5vNx pic.twitter.com/bG0xTewg5b — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 30, 2025