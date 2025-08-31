Recent poll results, today’s birthdays

– Happy Birthday to Jeff Hardy, Mickie James, Ember Moon/Athena & James Dick
Happy Birthday @JEFFHARDYBRAND!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2025
– Recent poll results:
Brock Lensar returns to WWE
Thumbs up (55%, 250 Votes)
Thumbs down (45%, 204 Votes)
Total Voters: 454
Has WWE gone overboard with the Hulk Hogan tributes?
No (61%, 105 Votes)
Yes (39%, 67 Votes)
Total Voters: 172
Which night of Summerslam did you enjoy more?
Night 2 (58%, 64 Votes)
Night 1 (42%, 46 Votes)
Total Voters: 110
Will you pay $29.99 a month for ESPN App that includes WWE PLEs?
No (90%, 166 Votes)
Yes (10%, 18 Votes)
Total Voters: 184