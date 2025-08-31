Pat McAfee cast in the Netflix movie The Mosquito Bowl

On-and-off WWE commentator Pat McAfee has been cast in the upcoming movie The Mosquito Bowl, currently filming in Queensland, Australia and directed by Peter Burg. The movie will be exclusively on Netflix.

The news was announced on Netflix’s Tudum.

Joining the cast in the supporting role of a US Marine drill instructor is American sports analyst and host Pat McAfee,” the news entry about the movie said.

The Mosquito Bowl is based on the true story of four top American college football stars who set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they participate in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history — a game that, for many, will be their last,” the Tudum entry says.

The movie features Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis in the leading roles.

McAfee will return to WWE at the Wrestlepalooza premium live event on September 20.

