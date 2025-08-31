International dates announced for the Road to the Royal Rumble

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
162

WWE announced at Clash in Paris that they will be returning to Europe in January for 2 weeks for the Road to Royal Rumble tour with shows in Germany, UK, Denmark and Poland.

This includes RAW in Düsseldorf and Belfast, and SmackDown in Berlin and London.

