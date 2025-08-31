International dates announced for the Road to the Royal Rumble

WWE announced at Clash in Paris that they will be returning to Europe in January for 2 weeks for the Road to Royal Rumble tour with shows in Germany, UK, Denmark and Poland.
This includes RAW in Düsseldorf and Belfast, and SmackDown in Berlin and London.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/RTcMeVdE5C
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 31, 2025
We are BACK in the UK & Europe on the Road to #RoyalRumble!
Register now for exclusive Pre-Sale opportunities: https://t.co/N0yggHLmfB pic.twitter.com/HiskfuiZby
— WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) August 31, 2025