International dates announced for the Road to the Royal Rumble

WWE announced at Clash in Paris that they will be returning to Europe in January for 2 weeks for the Road to Royal Rumble tour with shows in Germany, UK, Denmark and Poland.

This includes RAW in Düsseldorf and Belfast, and SmackDown in Berlin and London.

We are BACK in the UK & Europe on the Road to #RoyalRumble! Register now for exclusive Pre-Sale opportunities: https://t.co/N0yggHLmfB pic.twitter.com/HiskfuiZby — WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) August 31, 2025