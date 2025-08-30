Taz’s Hardcore Hall of Fame induction pushed to Wednesday

The induction of Taz into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame will be delayed by a few days and will now take place next Wednesday with Dynamite instead of tonight with Collision.

The request was made by Taz himself to Tony Khan to allow more family members to attend.

“He asked for more time to get his family and everybody lined up. It’s for him. It’s the least we can do for Taz,” Khan said yesterday during the post-Death Before Dishonor media scrum.

“It’s a real honor for us to do that for him here in this building. Taz is an indispensable part of the team.”

Taz was surprised by Khan, his wife, son, and the AEW roster on Wednesday as they paid homage to the man known as the Human Suplex Machine and was told that his banner would be hanging in the arena along with the rest inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996