Rusev on what he learned from his AEW stint

Rusev reflects on his time in AEW as a transformative period, saying, “I learned that I’m the best in the world. I was there for a few years, I beat up quite a few people, and I gained my confidence way more than I had before in WWE, all the experience from the years before.” He credits his WWE mentors, explaining, “What I’ve been taught by John Cena, by the Big Show, by all these great, amazing superstars that I fought in WWE, I had to put to the test when I was in AEW. I had to use everything I’ve learned.” After proving himself in AEW, Rusev decided it was time to return, declaring, “After I did that, after I experimented, after I saw that I’m the best one there, I thought it was time to come back, no doubt, because I still have the goal to be a World Heavyweight Champion here in WWE.”

Source: Denise Salcedo YouTube