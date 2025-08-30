ROH News and Notes

News and notes from last night’s media scrum following the Death Before Dishonor PPV:

– Khan is looking to do PPVs in Philadelphia.

– Khan says they’ll put up Taz’s banner up on Wednesday when his family is in town and together.

– Khan is open to doing more shows at the ECW Arena.

– Khan is asked about Adam Priest. He mentions Serena Deeb was involved when they noticed him. He mentioned that Adam Priest is working with the Workhorsemen. Khan says Priest did a fantastic job at the PPV.

– Khan is looking forward to the Undisputed ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match between Mina Shirakawa and Red Velvet, whenever Red Velvet is cleared.

– Tony Khan mentions Trish Adora did not like Deonna Purazzo going out to face off with Queen Aminata after the Pure Championship Tournament Match.

It obviously implied Deonna would be the one to face Queen Aminata next in the tournament and not Trish.

Khan mentions ROH Champions will defend their Championships on Dynamite and Collision. He was asked if the Women’s Pure Championship would be defended on Dynamite and Collision, which is yes.

– Khan puts over Paul Walter Hauser as a Wrestler and thanks him for the work he’s done for AEW and ROH.

– Paul Walter Hauser says the addiction part of the angle was for him to be able to open up and have people relate to that, also the alcohol was real and worked into the story.

– Hauser told QT Marshall and Tony Khan not to go easy on him, “If im going to be hit by a Kendo Stick, hit me.

– Captain Shawn Dean approves their gear was influenced by New Jack and is such a great feeling winning the 6-Man Tag Team Championships in the ECW Arena.

– Khan mentions that The Infantry already asked for tomorrow off as STP is gonna party and celebrate their ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship win.

– Khan talks about how proud he is of Bandido to come back from injury and do so well that he’s now ROH World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion.

– Khan tells Bandido he wants him to wrestle again at the ECW Arena while they’re there. Bandido loves the Philly crowd and wants to try a Philly Cheesesteak.

– Athena reveals she does have a past with Mina Shirakawa, as their 1st match against each other was a Tag Team Match in Japan. They talk about how she’s close to 1000 days as the ROH Women’s World Champion. Athena is 69-0 after last night’s match. She talks about how important ROH is to her and being influenced by previous ROH Wrestlers.

– Athena is asked about 9 Belts Mone, Athena calls her out for cheating. She’ll do whatever it takes to win no matter who gets hurt.

– Athena sees dancing with Blue Meanie as an early Birthday Present, she does the dance outside of wrestling and is so glad to have danced with him in the ECW Arena, she also wants her dance GIF’d.