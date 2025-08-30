Notes on Hurricane Helms and Kurt Angle

– At Saturday’s Knokx Pro Wrestling event, there was an incident involving Raja Jackson, the son of MMA fighter Rampage Jackson, and independent wrestler Syko Stu. Prior to the show, there was a confrontation between the two men and during Stu’s match, Raja got into the ring and attacked him.

Fans and wrestlers have been debating about the situation as Raja was told he could get a “receipt” after being hit with a can by Stu. In a post via Twitter/X, WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms set the record straight on what a “receipt” is in wrestling…

“A ‘receipt’ in the ring is for shit that’s happened in the ring. If you got backstage beef, handle that shit backstage. If you got personal heat, handle that shit on personal time. ‘Receipts’ are not for settling personal grievances. If you were trained otherwise, your trainer is wrong.”

– Kurt Angle says he knows WWE will eventually buy TNA’s video library, will be excited for fans to watch his TNA work for the first time:

“I never thought in a million years WWE would ever partner up with TNA. And the thing is, the reason why I love it is because I know eventually WWE is going to buy the TNA library, and WWE will then own all the Kurt Angle footage from TNA. WWE fans are going to be able to have access to it.

I’ll tell you right now, I had a much better career in TNA than I did in WWE, and I was there a lot longer too. Most of my career was in TNA, and a lot of WWE fans didn’t see me. Now I have the opportunity for the fans to see me compete and perform in TNA.”

(Via Mic Check with Mr. Anderson)