Kevin Owens reacts to Sami Zayn winning the U.S. title, Raja Jackson note

– The venue scheduled to host the upcoming Danger Pro Wrestling show told TMZ Sports that Raja Jackson is not welcome at the event. The venue also stated that, to its knowledge, Jackson was never actually booked for the card, and that Thursday’s post mentioning him was only a publicity tactic to generate buzz.

Source: TMZ

– Kevin Owens takes to social media after Sami Zayn won the United States Championship on SmackDown:

One of the best indeed… Top 1, in my opinion. I still hate him though. Or maybe not. I don’t know, it’s hard to remember. Depends on the day, I guess. We’ll see what happens. One thing I do know for sure is that he’s the best. https://t.co/7W9psRfZ6q — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) August 29, 2025