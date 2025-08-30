Kenny Omega and Lex Luger notes

– In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the 2025 AEW Forbidden Door PPV event…

“The show was excellent, but the standard for PPV shows has been so perverted this year by so many incredible shows that this just seemed to many like a normal AEW PPV show. It’s going to be almost impossible to keep this standard up, particularly with Will Ospreay likely out for a long time, Swerve Strickland out for some time, and Kenny Omega battling very serious pain.”

Omega, who is scheduled for a match on the September 6th 2025 edition of Dynamite, addressed Meltzer’s report via Twitter/X…

“Everybody is in some way, right? Let’s not worry about me, we got work to do next week! I’ll be fine.”

– Lex Luger spoke about his recovery journey and the goals he’s working toward with DDP to regain mobility. He explained, “Just to be able to get out of my car, walk into a restaurant like a regular person, and have a seat with people. I know I might need modalities if I’m at a stadium because of endurance; I never know when they [his legs] might shut off on me. I have to be careful this time because the last two times I wasn’t careful enough when I tried to walk and I ended up taking some bad falls. With good judgment this time, hopefully, with my good friends, I won’t take risks.” Luger emphasized that his focus isn’t on doing anything extraordinary but cherishing the simple things in life, adding, “Just to be able to walk into the store, walk into a restaurant, and be able to go on a walk with my wife. Things we take for granted. That’s the goal. I don’t expect to be running a marathon or put anybody in the torture rack, but do everyday things.”

Source: Busted Open Radio