Drew McIntyre on the departure of Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s departure from WWE, highlighting their talent and confidence in navigating their careers. “I know Kross well. Very talented, so is Scarlett. No matter what they do, they’re gonna land on their feet. So I don’t have to give them advice, they know exactly what they’re doing.”

He emphasized the importance of hard work and self-discipline for others trying to make their mark in wrestling. “For everybody else, it’s just, you’ve gotta keep putting the work in. You’ve gotta think what separates you from everybody else. As long as you’re working your ass off, leaving no stone unturned and being accountable to yourself.” McIntyre also advised on using social media strategically, suggesting that it should reflect one’s personal journey rather than serve as a distraction. “Don’t worry about social, but use social to take everybody on your particular journey. That’s what I did.”

Source: Adam’s Apple