Death Before Dishonor airs for free on YouTube after HonorClub streaming issues

ROH Death Before Dishonor ended up airing for free after the HonorClub streaming provider, Brightcove, had technical issues which prevented them from streaming it to all HonorClub subscribers.

During the early part of the show, a post on X said that they were aware of the issues with viewing the show on Chrome and Firefox browsers, with Safari and the ROH app being unaffected.

But with no timeframe given for a fix, Tony Khan then said he was moving it to YouTube for free.

“Due to issues with service provider Brightcove, who haven’t yet given a timeframe for stream repair, I’ve put #ROHDBD streaming FREE on the ROH YouTube live NOW,” he said, adding that due to the inconvenience, they will offer a one-month credit to all current ROH subscribers.

