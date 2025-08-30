Carlito on WWE failing to understand the Latino audience, Booker T on why he doesn’t watch AEW

– While speaking on Molusco TV, Carlito criticized WWE for failing to understand the Latino audience. He said he has been vocal for years about WWE not understanding the Latino market. He even recalled telling Vince McMahon directly, and Vince admitting that the company didn’t really know Latinos or their culture. WWE has often approached the market with a narrow view, assuming that Mexicans only care about Mexican wrestlers and Puerto Ricans only care about Puerto Rican wrestlers, without recognizing how diverse and interconnected Latino culture is, especially in wrestling.

– Booker T says the gummy bears spot from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is an example of why he won’t watch AEW:

“Did they sell the gummy bears?,

— That right there is perhaps one of the reasons I would not watch an AEW show. I can honestly sit here and tell you that I’ve never watched an AEW show. I’ve watched bits and pieces. A lot of that has been on the internet. I’ve never sat and watched a show because of stuff like that.”

(Hall of Fame Podcast)