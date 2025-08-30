Bully Ray compares Tony Khan’s AEW approach to that of Eric Bischoff

Bully Ray compared Tony Khan’s AEW approach to that of Eric Bischoff, saying, “AEW and Tony Khan have shown that they are more like Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon’s WWE then they want to admit that they are. Tony did exactly what Eric did, went after all of the WWE stars. Him and Eric Bischoff are one of the same.”

He pointed out that WWE has been counter-programming AEW at every opportunity this year, but argued that Khan would act the same way if their roles were reversed. As he explained, “I’m sure Tony Khan would be doing to the WWE what the WWE is doing to AEW if he could, but Tony Khan has money, he doesn’t have leverage.”

Bully also turned his attention to the AEW fanbase, specifically how they treated major stars. He remarked, “They seemed to love CM Punk and they seemed to love Cody [Rhodes] until they decided that they didn’t want to love them anymore,” stressing that fan reaction contributed to big departures. In his view, “The AEW fanbase drove out of AEW two of the three biggest stars in the WWE right now … there’s no argument against it.”

Source: Busted Open Radio