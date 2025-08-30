Bandido’s message for his fans after Death Before Dishonor, JR on Jake Hager’s recent remarks

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
431

– Bandido’s message for his fans after ROH Death Before Dishonor:

Jim Ross shared his perspective on Jake Hager’s recent remarks, noting that “He’s got a lot of pent-up frustration. Quite honestly, he’s not a bad person. Jake is not a bad person whatsoever, but he’s very frustrated, or was very frustrated.” Ross acknowledged that while Hager has been dealing with considerable personal and professional tension, it doesn’t reflect on his character. He expressed hope for Hager’s future, stating, “Hopefully he’s got that past him and he’s going to focus more of his creative energy to his trucking company.”
Source: Grilling JR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here