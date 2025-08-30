8/30/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Daniel Garcia defeats Blake Christian to kickoff AEW Collision

Daniel Garcia calls out Jon Moxley for next week

– Deathriders are here

Wheeler Yuta tells Daniel Garcia that The Death Riders accept his challenge on Moxley’s behalf

– Roderick Strong is still having problems with Kyle O’Reilly working with the Conglomeration, Kyle called Don Callis “Dong Phallus”

Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander defeat Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii

Thekla and Jamie Hayter were fighting backstage before being separated

– Kip Sabian tells Killswitch he’s the reason they lost at #ForbiddenDoor. Even though Kip was the one that took the pin, Mother Wayne tells Kip to go for a walk.

– Hologram defeats Jay Lethal

After the match, the arena goes dark, they we find out that there is an evil Hologram clone and that he is coming soon.

Mark Briscoe tells Don Callis he wants a shot at the TNT Championship, Don offers a match, if Mark can beat a member of the Don Callis Family then he can get a shot at the TNT Championship

Alex Windsor defeats Ashley Vox.

Windsor challenges Mercedes Moné to a match for the TBS Championship in Philly.

– FTR defeat Adam Priest and JD Drake

– Big Bill defeats Juice Robinson

– Darius Martin wants Sky Flight to be taken more seriously and less joking around, Sky asks Dante what’s Darius’ Problem, Dante says he’s always like that

– Gabe Kidd calls out Darby Allin for a fight next week.

Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata defeat Billie Starkz, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart.

After the match, Triangle of Madness attack everyone and stand tall to end AEW collision.

