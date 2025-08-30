8/30/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Daniel Garcia defeats Blake Christian to kickoff AEW Collision

Daniel Garcia calls out Jon Moxley for next week

– Deathriders are here

Wheeler Yuta tells Daniel Garcia that The Death Riders accept his challenge on Moxley’s behalf

– Roderick Strong is still having problems with Kyle O’Reilly working with the Conglomeration, Kyle called Don Callis “Dong Phallus”

– Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander defeat Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii

– Thekla and Jamie Hayter were fighting backstage before being separated

– Kip Sabian tells Killswitch he’s the reason they lost at #ForbiddenDoor. Even though Kip was the one that took the pin, Mother Wayne tells Kip to go for a walk.

– Hologram defeats Jay Lethal

After the match, the arena goes dark, they we find out that there is an evil Hologram clone and that he is coming soon.

– Mark Briscoe tells Don Callis he wants a shot at the TNT Championship, Don offers a match, if Mark can beat a member of the Don Callis Family then he can get a shot at the TNT Championship

– Alex Windsor defeats Ashley Vox.

Windsor challenges Mercedes Moné to a match for the TBS Championship in Philly.

– FTR defeat Adam Priest and JD Drake

– Big Bill defeats Juice Robinson

– Darius Martin wants Sky Flight to be taken more seriously and less joking around, Sky asks Dante what’s Darius’ Problem, Dante says he’s always like that

– Gabe Kidd calls out Darby Allin for a fight next week.

– Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata defeat Billie Starkz, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart.

After the match, Triangle of Madness attack everyone and stand tall to end AEW collision.