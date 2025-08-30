8/30/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Daniel Garcia defeats Blake Christian to kickoff AEW Collision
Daniel Garcia calls out Jon Moxley for next week
– Deathriders are here
Wheeler Yuta tells Daniel Garcia that The Death Riders accept his challenge on Moxley’s behalf
– Roderick Strong is still having problems with Kyle O’Reilly working with the Conglomeration, Kyle called Don Callis “Dong Phallus”
– Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander defeat Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii
– Thekla and Jamie Hayter were fighting backstage before being separated
– Kip Sabian tells Killswitch he’s the reason they lost at #ForbiddenDoor. Even though Kip was the one that took the pin, Mother Wayne tells Kip to go for a walk.
– Hologram defeats Jay Lethal
After the match, the arena goes dark, they we find out that there is an evil Hologram clone and that he is coming soon.
– Mark Briscoe tells Don Callis he wants a shot at the TNT Championship, Don offers a match, if Mark can beat a member of the Don Callis Family then he can get a shot at the TNT Championship
– Alex Windsor defeats Ashley Vox.
Windsor challenges Mercedes Moné to a match for the TBS Championship in Philly.
– FTR defeat Adam Priest and JD Drake
– Big Bill defeats Juice Robinson
– Darius Martin wants Sky Flight to be taken more seriously and less joking around, Sky asks Dante what’s Darius’ Problem, Dante says he’s always like that
– Gabe Kidd calls out Darby Allin for a fight next week.
– Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata defeat Billie Starkz, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart.
After the match, Triangle of Madness attack everyone and stand tall to end AEW collision.