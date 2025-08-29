WWE News and Notes

– WWE would like to see the current pairing of Chelsea Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page appear on SmackDown in the near future, as their chemistry on NXT TV has impressed many. Some believe the Canadian faction would quickly establish Page as a key player.

(source: WrestleVotes)

– The kid from Brussels that John Cena roasted in his very first heel promo will actually be in attendance at tonight’s SmackDown in France:

– Dustin Rhodes congratulates Cody Rhodes and Brandi on the birth of their second daughter Leilani:

Congrats to @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes on their thew baby girl!!!! ❤️ — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 29, 2025

– Mr Iguana and La Hiedra defend the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship against WWE NXT’s Lola Vice and Lince Dorado on September 7: