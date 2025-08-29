Tony Schiavone on rumors regarding Chris Jericho’s contract

Tony Schiavone speaks on the rumors regarding Chris Jericho’s AEW contract:

“If there’s smoke to that fire, it has not been thrown my way.

I was backstage with Tony Khan most of this entire trip (for Forbidden Door). Chris Jericho’s name was not mentioned. But that doesn’t mean anything.

Tony, a lot of times, he’ll get on the phone with that person and not tell anybody. He likes to keep things close to the vest. I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’ve been wondering myself. I guess I should have asked, and then I would have known.”

(What Happened When)