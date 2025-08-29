Speedball Mike Bailey on reported heat with MVP, Taz says thank you, Stan Hansen note

– Taz via X:

I was completely blindsided & extremely surprised after this acknowledgment for me in Philadelphia last night at 2300 Arena. THANK YOU @TonyKhan & @aew production, all the talent on the roster for taking the time to acknowledge my contributions to the industry, all the fans &… — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 29, 2025

– Speedball Mike Bailey (Via SportsRadio 94 WIP) addresses the online rumors about having heat with MVP:

“He said ‘f*** you’ to me, I said ‘f*** you’ to him. This is pro wrestling.

I think it’s very silly to go online, read that these two pro wrestlers do not like each other. ‘Oh man, they hate each other.’ This is a wrestling show. Kevin and I tried to take the Hurt Syndicate’s tag team championships away from them many times for several months leading up to All In. We hate each other. Of course. Sure. [Laughs]. Why not.

At the end of the day, whatever makes the best show for the audience is what we’re into. If hating each other is part of that, then let’s roll with it.”

– Happy birthday Stan Hansen!

