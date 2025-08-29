Roman Reigns on his fondest memories with Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns was asked what are his fondest memories with Paul Heyman in and out of the ring:

“In the ring, it’s tough. Someone asked me, like, what’s my greatest moment, and I can only just say the title reign. The whole thing was magical. So, yeah, you could literally pick anything,

—During the entrance, a lot of times he’d tell me because I get—I don’t slap my arm, but we all get them. Everybody gets the goosebumps. You get the gooseflesh when that magic’s happening, for sure. And he would always point it out behind me. You could never see him say it, but he’s like, ‘You got ‘em again!’ Or, ‘I can see the goosebumps!’ That feeling to be able to go through the storm together. Get to the eye of the storm. I’ll always cherish that.

Outside the ring, just the conversations. The long flights, going to Saudi, breaking bread and just talking. Being around him and his kids, too, is very cool. I really enjoy just being a fly on the wall and hearing him talk to his children, how they talk to him, how their dialogue sounds and goes.

We named him The Wiseman for a reason. And if you’re around him long enough, it’s hard not to pick up a lot of just diamonds and gems. He drops them left and right.”

