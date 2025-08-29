New ROH tag team champions crowned

Sammy Guevara and RUSH defeat The Outrunners to win the vacant ROH Tag Team Titles. Sammy has fully embraced the darkside. After the match Dralístico comes out and commentary makes it sound like Sammy has joined LFI.

The Von Erich brothers come out to confront Sammy for his change of attitude and they’re beaten down. Great angle. Sammy has always been better as a heel.