New match announced for Smackdown

Michin vs. Kiana James is set for Smackdown.

Piper Niven can’t compete tonight, so it will be the team of Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre challenging Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on SmackDown

previously announced:

• Solo Sikoa (C) vs Sami Zayn for the United States Title

• The Street Profits vs Melo Don’t Miz in a #1 contenders match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (C) vs Secret Hervice for the Women’s Tag Team Titles

