New champion crowned on Smackdown

It’s Sami Zayn vs Solo Sikoa for the Unites States Championship

Sami emerges to a huge pop from the French crowd, and smacks hands on his way down to the ring. In contrast, Solo Sikoa comes out to near silence, though he does get some boos when he’s announced.

Solo starts the match aggressively, putting Sami against the ropes with a series of punches, but Sami counters and knocks Solo out of the ring, and Solo literally hides behind Tala Tonga.

Back in the ring, Solo regains control, eventually swinging Sami into the mat, mocking him. After another exchange, Solo makes the pin but Sami kicks out. Now Sami takes control of the match, and flies out at Solo. He throws Solo back into the ring and is jumped by the MFTs while the Ref is distracted.

Solo makes the cover, but Sami kicks out again. Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu come out to provide backup, driving the MFTs into the crowd. Meanwhile the match is still going on and Solo drives Sami into the announce table and brandishes his title before returning to the ring to break the count.

Sami gets back into the ring but Solo throws him onto the announce desk again! Sami lays on the floor for long moments, and makes it back to the ring just in time even as Solo starts to celebrate. Solo continues to beat him down even as the crowd sings Sami’s name.

Sami manages to turn things around and makes the cover, but Solo manages to kick out. Sami climbs to the top rope and attempts a frog splash, but Solo moves out of the way in time, then does his own frog splash to Sami, into the cover but Sami kicks out again!

Sami rolls up Solo, but the champ manages to kick out again. Sami goes for a helluva kick and runs into a kick from Solo! Sami Zayn delivers two more helluva kick and one two three…

Zayn is the new U.S. champion.

