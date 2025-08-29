WWE Smackdown spoilers from France

– Smackdown In France kicks off with Sami Zayn arriving

– The MFT have arrived for Solo’s defense of the United States Title

– Wade Barrett & Michael Cole on commentary tonight

– Logan Paul kicking off SmackDown

“I put us on Netflix!” – Logan

– John Cena interrupts Logan. Cena brings up that Logan Paul was not on Rolling Stones’ Top 25 Influencers in the world list.

– We are now in single digits on John Cena’s retirement tour. Only 9 dates remain before he hangs ‘em up.

– Cena has apologized to the little boy he insulted in the crowd earlier this year during his heel turn.

“If after Sunday they still don’t think you’re worthy, you won’t save wrestling. Hell you won’t even ruin wrestling. Wrestling will ruin you.” – John Cena

– The Street Profits were being interviewed about their match with Melo Don’t Miz tonight when Bo Dallas — not in Uncle Howdy attire — interrupted them.

– Charlotte Fair was attacked by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre during her entrance. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match is off, and we now have Alexa vs. Chelsea one-on-one

(1) Alexa Bliss defeats Chelsea Green. On one good leg, Charlotte makes the save for Alexa.

– Sami Zayn cuts a promo:

– Aleister Black vignette targeting Damian Priest:

“Maybe it’s time for me to take off the mask and show you what hell really looks like.”

– Damian Priest says he and Aleister Black will square up in the ring again.

(2) Michin defeats Kiana James in 5 seconds

Kiana James tries to attack Minchin with her purse, but Michin immediately rolls her up, and earns herself that championship opportunity. Well, that was quick.

Guilia is not happy with this, and she attacks Michin, with some aid from James. The two of them throw Michin out of the ring, and Guilia viciously drives her into the steel ring stairs.

– Drew McIntyre calls out Randy Orton. Orton comes out to a massive ovation. Drew says if Orton attacked him to get revenge for losing at Summerslam then that’s cool.

But if Orton attacked Drew for Cody Rhodes then Orton is wrong. Cody is not a friend. If Cody called up Orton in the hospital it wasn’t to check up, it was to get info.

Orton says he actually understands and he will take note of that. But he didn’t attack for Cody. He attacked Drew because he thinks Drew is a prick. A brawl begins. Orton is going to Punt kick Drew when security runs down.

RKOs for everyone including agent Hurricane Helms.

– Both Nick Aldis and Randy Orton are both talking & Orton offered an apology for attacking personnel and gives Aldis FireBall. Stating it’s the best. Truth comes in and asks if Aldis is going to drink it, Aldis stated yes.

(3) The Street Profits vs Melo Don’t Miz in a number one contenders match. Winners face The Wyatt Sick6 at Clash In Paris for the WWE Tag Team Championships

– Melo Don’t Miz are getting ready to face off Street Profits for a Number 1 Contender Shot against Wyatt Sicks Family this Dunday at Clash at Paris?! It seems Bo Dalls continues to get into the minds of both teams.

Street Profits defeated Melo Don’t Miz. Profits vs Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Titles is official for Clash In Paris this Sunday.

Montez Ford starts things off against the Miz with a beautiful kick, and a double team with Angelo Dawkins. Melo don’t Miz respond with a double team of their own. Then Miz holds Dawkins’ leg so Hayes can get the drop on him. Miz delivers a swift series of kicks to Dawkins, but Dawkins rolls him up with a kick out at two.

A springboard clothesline from Melo allows him to make the cover, but Dawkins kicks out again. Dawkins is desperate to make the tag now, but with a series of rapid tags, Melo Don’t Miz is able to keep control of the match, knocking him back into the corner when he tries reach Ford. He finally makes the tag, but the Miz is quick to tag in himself. It’s not quite enough to regain control of the match though, though Miz is able to kick out when Ford puts him into the cover.

Melo tags himself in and covers Ford, but it’s another kick out. Melo and Ford meet in midair and both men are down. Miz is desperate to make the tag, but he’s distracted by the sudden appearance of the Wyatt Sicks in front of the announce desk, and the Street Profits are able to take the win.

– Jade Cargill tells Tiffany Stratton she has been named the #1 contender for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Tiffany says she has been undefeated in 2025, and Jade responds with, “Undefeated? That’s cute. Now see, I can teach you a thing or two about that.”

(4) Sami Zayn beats Solo Sikoa to become the new United States Champion