Live ROH Death Before Dishonor results

Venue: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zero Hour Results

– Jay Lethal defeated Jordan Oliver

– Sammy Guevara says to Lexy Nair, “I know you’re trying to ‘break the walls down’ on who my partner will be.”

– MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) (with Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie) defeted The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (with Evil Uno) and The Frat House (Cole Karter and Griff Garrison) (with Jacked Jameson) in a three way match.

– Blake Christian interrupted Jay Lethal’s interview and told him to watch his match, Jay wants to use this momentum to go for gold.

– Billie Starkz defeated Ashley Vox in a Pure Rules Match

– $50,000 Four-Way match: Dralístico defeated Adam Priest, Angélico and AR Fox by pinfal

– It is confirmed that Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa will be the main event tonight at ROH Death Before Dishonor

PPV

– Tomohiro Ishii & Hologram defeated The Premier Athletes

– Shane Taylor Promotions beat Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs to become the new ROH 6 Man Tag Team Champions

– Inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Taya Valkyrie vs. Queen Aminata

Remain card:

Bandido vs Hechicero for the ROH World title; Athena vs Mina Shirakawa for the ROH Women’s World title; Lee Moriarty vs Xelhua in a Pure wrestling rules match for the ROH Pure title; Sammy Guevara and a mystery partner vs The Outrunners for the ROH Tag Team titles; and Paul Walter Hauser vs. Q.T. Marshall.

With 8 great wrestlers competing to be the inaugural champion,

the ROH Women's Pure Championship Tournament will begin on Death Before Dishonor tonight. The first quarterfinal fight: Taya Valkyrie vs Queen Aminata

