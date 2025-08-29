Joey Ryan blames the cancel culture crowd for killing people’s careers

Joey Ryan Blames Today’s Cancel Culture Crowd for killing people’s Lives & Careers

“Cancel culture gets called many things, but at its heart, it’s just public shaming. One tweet, one rumor, one headline, and a person’s whole life flips upside down. That’s not justice—it’s a spectacle. It doesn’t only happen to celebrities. It can happen to friends, co-workers, neighbors—anyone

It usually begins when someone says or does something people don’t like. The response comes fast: they’re unfollowed, boycotted, cut off, or even fired. Social media makes it louder, faster, and out of control. People confuse this with justice, but justice requires evidence, dialogue, and a chance for repair.”

This isn’t that. It’s a rush to judgment. Accusations turn into guilt. Punishment comes before understanding. One post spreads like wildfire, true or not, and assumptions pile on. The more dramatic the story sounds, the faster it spreads. A mob forms, convinced it’s doing the right thing, even when the details aren’t clear. Once someone is dehumanized, it’s almost impossible to restore their humanity.

Cancel culture doesn’t ask what happened. It asks who to punish and how loud the punishment can be. It’s like the Scarlet Letter—one mistake becomes someone’s whole identity. Except now, the scarlet mark isn’t cloth, it’s an online handle branded in headlines and hashtags. The goal isn’t to restore, it’s to erase.”

“In a healthy culture, conflict sparks conversation. In ours, it becomes content. We’ve been trained to consume mistakes for entertainment. Real accountability isn’t a performance. It happens in private, through honest conversations—not public takedowns. Cancel culture doesn’t want resolution. It wants examples. It doesn’t push growth. It enforces purity, even when the rules keep changing. It’s the same logic as the Salem witch trials. Back then, whispers of witchcraft were enough. Today, it’s tweets, headlines, and rumors.

The punishment is exile. Fear of being the next target keeps people quiet. Sometimes it’s about clout—calling someone out becomes a shortcut to moral superiority. Even if no law is broken, the person is labeled dangerous and disposable. If the truth can’t be discredited, their character is attacked instead. There’s no due process, no context, no repair. Public apologies aren’t treated as healing, but as proof of submission. Silence is seen as guilt. Defending yourself is seen as defiance. The only acceptable response is to grovel—and even that rarely satisfies the mob.”

This isn’t a defense of harmful behavior—it’s a call for compassion. Justice should be about restoration, not destruction. Cancel campaigns don’t just damage reputations—they strip people of work, food, housing, even healthcare. Real accountability requires fairness and humanity. Shame doesn’t heal—it breaks. You can’t terrorize someone into becoming better. Real change doesn’t come from cancellation. It comes from conversation.”