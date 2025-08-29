Elayna Black on CM Punk helping her to decide to take a break from wrestling

Elayna Black Reveals How CM Punk Helped Her Decide To Go On A Hiatus From Wrestling

The former Cora Jade on NXT spoke with TMZ about CM Punk’s advice for her.

“He’s (CM Punk) another person I go to for anything,” she said. “I knew I needed to take a break. I was just scared to do it because I didn’t want to let anybody down. I was scared of the backlash. I was scared of letting down promoters who had already booked the show. I just didn’t want to let anybody down, and I was putting everybody else before me.”

Black then said she reached a breaking point and decided to ask Punk for guidance, “I like, broke down one day, and we had a conversation, me and him on the phone, because I was like, he ‘Hey, I need your advice,’ because he’s been through it all.” She continued, “He told me, like, I don’t owe anybody anything, and I don’t have to stick in something that’s no longer serving me, and that really stuck with me.”

Black then realized that Punk’s advice made her realize how to prioritize her well-being, by saying the following, “You are allowed to take care of yourself.’ Hearing that from him, really, was kind of one of the things that made me be like, ‘Okay, you’re right. I’m gonna do it. If you’re saying that to me, if you’re not gonna be mad at me, I’m out.’”

Source: TMZ Sports